BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for November 2024 fell further, to 45.5

October was 45.8

Another ugly report.

BusinessNZ’s Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard:

any momentum built over the July-September period has now reverted back to a retreat for the sector

Negative comments during October showed similar patterns to previous months, with a focus on a lack of orders and cost of living.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel: