The index tracks the prices of 17 of New Zealand's major commodity exports, including dairy products, meat, wool, forestry products, and seafood.

ANZ World Commodity Price Index, from the report:

+1.4% m/m in October

  • stronger prices were recorded for all major sectors excluding meat and fibre

In New Zealand dollar terms

  • +3.4% m/m as the NZD Trade Weighted Index fell by 1.3%

As part of this report ANZ remark on Global shipping prices

  • volatile Baltic Dry Index fell 32% during the month, to its lowest level in eight months
  • China Containerized Index, which measures the cost of shipping into and out of China, fell 16%
  • Global demand for ships tends to fall at this time of the year as we have now passed the seasonal peak in demand, and this influences price
  • From a New Zealand perspective export volumes are growing again as exports of products such as dairy lift, and demand for imports also increases as retail businesses stock up for Christmas
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is delaying the dissolving of parliament which had been sc