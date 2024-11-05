The index tracks the prices of 17 of New Zealand's major commodity exports, including dairy products, meat, wool, forestry products, and seafood.

ANZ World Commodity Price Index, from the report:

+1.4% m/m in October

stronger prices were recorded for all major sectors excluding meat and fibre

In New Zealand dollar terms

+3.4% m/m as the NZD Trade Weighted Index fell by 1.3%

As part of this report ANZ remark on Global shipping prices