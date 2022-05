December quarter 2021 retail sales rose sharply on reopening impacts, this March quarter headline is negative q/q

Q1 2022 retail sales -0.5% q/q (prior +8.6%)

and for the y/y comes in at +2.3% (vs. prior 4.4%)

Core retail sales 0.0% on the quarter,(prior +6.8%)

--

Keep in mind that this data is for January to March. And its nearly June now. All economic data is somewhat dated, but this is very stale data.

NZD dribbling a little lower: