New Zealand Export prices -6.9% q/q

expected -2.2%, prior -0.6%

Import prices -5.4% q/q

expected -0.8% prior -2.1%

Putting those two together shows the terms of trade down 1.5% q/q

expected flat at 0.0%, prior -6.3%

In brief:

Terms of trade refer to the ratio between the prices of a country's exports and the prices of its imports. In other words, it's the relative value of a country's exports to its imports.

When the terms of trade of a country are improving, it means that the prices of its exports are increasing faster than the prices of its imports. This can lead to an increase in the purchasing power of the country's exports, which can boost economic growth.

On the other hand, if a country's terms of trade are deteriorating, it means that the prices of its imports are increasing faster than the prices of its exports. This can lead to a decrease in the purchasing power of the country's exports, which can negatively impact economic growth.

Dairy is a big New Zealand export

