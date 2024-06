Data earlier today brought the welcome news that New Zealand's economy grew in the first quarter of 2024:

NZ exited recession as the economy grew

The data came in stronger than expected:

The latest forecasts from the RBNZ had projected 0.2% growth for the first quarter. The Bank will be satisfied that the economy is growing as it had expected.

The Bank has held the cash rate at 5.5% for 7 meetings in a row.

NZD/USD doing a wee bit of a gap fill: