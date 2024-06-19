New Zealand economic growth data for the first quarter of 2024 - a growing economy again, NZ exits recession.
+0.2% q/q
- expected +0.1%, prior -0.1%
+0.3% y/y
- expected +0.2%, prior -0.3%
A beat for the q/q and y/y.
NZD/USD popped on the data release:
