New Zealand Q1 Retail Sales excl. inflation

-1.4% q/q

expected +0.2%, prior -0.6%

-4.1% y/y

expected 3.6%, prior -4.0%

Ahead from NZ today is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, due at 2pm New Zealand time

0200 GMT

10pm US Eastern time

RBNZ Governor Orr press conference follows an hour later.

Previews:

