New Zealand Q1 Retail Sales excl. inflation
-1.4% q/q
- expected +0.2%, prior -0.6%
-4.1% y/y
- expected 3.6%, prior -4.0%
Ahead from NZ today is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, due at 2pm New Zealand time
- 0200 GMT
- 10pm US Eastern time
RBNZ Governor Orr press conference follows an hour later.
Previews:
- NZDUSD goes sideways but keeps bullish bias.RBNZ decision tomorrow night (Wednesday in NZ)
- Poll shows most analysts expect a +25bp RBNZ rate hike on May 24
- Newsquawk Week Ahead: Highlights include FOMC mins, US PCE, RBNZ, Flash PMIs
- ANZ forecasts the RBNZ to raise the cash rate to 5.75% in July
- Westpac forecasts RBNZ will raise cash rate to 6%, keep it there until mid-2024
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Shadow Board splits over rate hike this week, 0bp vs. 25 vs 50
