New Zealand Q1 Retail Sales excl. inflation

-1.4% q/q

  • expected +0.2%, prior -0.6%

-4.1% y/y

  • expected 3.6%, prior -4.0%

Ahead from NZ today is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, due at 2pm New Zealand time

  • 0200 GMT
  • 10pm US Eastern time

RBNZ Governor Orr press conference follows an hour later.

