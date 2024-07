New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion

44% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 25% pessimism in the previous quarter

net pessimism has been shown in the results of this survey since the third quarter of 2021

High interest rates in NZ continue to dampen demand.

NZD/USD bids getting given, not a large move:

The bigger picture was the NZD decline, alongside other FX vs. the USD, overnight.