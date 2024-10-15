New Zealand inflation data

Before the data, did y'all see the little jump higher for NZD/USD just prior (about a minute) to the data release? Sometimes FX is a dirty game ;-)

Data:

non-tradable prices +1.3% q/q and +4.9% y/y

tradeables -0.2% q/q

That y/y result shows for the first time since March 2021, annual inflation is within the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target band of 1 to 3 percent.

Despite still substantial non-tradeable inflation it appears this data will keep the RBNZ cutting cycle on track.