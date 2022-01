CPI 1.4% q/q

expected 1.3% q/q, prior 2.2%

CPI 5.9% y/y (highest in 31 years)

expected 5.7% y/y, prior 4.9%

I posted earlier that there was nothing expected out of this data to slow the RBNZ rate hike path, with y/y inflation now at its highest in over 3 decades that is certainly the case.