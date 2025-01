New Zealand CPI (Q/Q) Q4:

0.5% q/q is inline with the consensus expectation adl a little lower than Q3

expected 0.5%, prior 0.6%

2.2% y/y is a little higher than was expected and is unchanged from Q3

expected 2.1%, prior 2.2%

Tradeable +0.3% q/q jumped above estimates and last quarter

expected 0.1%, prior -0.2%

Non-Tradeables +0.7% have come in under median estimates and down from Q3 - the RBNZ will take encouragement from this.