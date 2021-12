Comes in under 100 for the month. Under 100 indicates pessimists outnumbering optimists. At 99.1 for the quarter (the survey was conducted December 1 – 12) the drop to net pessimism is not as sever as was recorded back in 2020.

A drop on the quarter with rising mortgage rates and concerns over the new coronavirus variant cited in the report.

NZD is little changed to begin the week, circa 0.6749.