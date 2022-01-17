From the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research
business confidence -28%
- prior -11%
capacity utilisation 89.5%
- prior 96.1
From the NZIER:
- business confidence and demand fell as the COVID-19 outbreak dragged on
- survey was carried out from 8 November 2021 to 10 January and captured the effects on Auckland and its neighbouring regions in lockdown and domestic and international border restrictions.
- With new COVID-19 variants emerging and overwhelming healthcare systems in other major countries, uncertainty over how the pandemic will evolve remains high, and businesses have become more cautious about investment.
- manufacturing sector is the most downbeat
- services sector was also particularly downbeat in the December quarter
- building sector is feeling pessimistic as cost pressures continue to intensify
- Labour shortages constrain businesses
On cost pressures & inflation:
- A net 61 percent reported increased costs in the December quarter – the highest level since June 2008.
- Over half of businesses raised prices in the December quarter, and a net 65 percent plan to increase prices in the next quarter. These results point to inflation pressures in the New Zealand economy remaining strong over the coming year.
