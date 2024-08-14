Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ.

You'll note in the screen shot the Food Price Index data also.

Earlier we had further comments from RBNZ Governor Orr

Now this data and the kiwi $ remains basically unmoved. What else can we throw at this thing?

Card spending

Data for purchases made in New Zealand on debit, credit and store cards. Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.

The New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.