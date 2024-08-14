Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ.

You'll note in the screen shot the Food Price Index data also.

New Zealand data 15 August 2024 2

Earlier we had further comments from RBNZ Governor Orr

Now this data and the kiwi $ remains basically unmoved. What else can we throw at this thing?

--

Card spending

Data for purchases made in New Zealand on debit, credit and store cards. Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.

---

The New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.

  • calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand
  • the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households
  • the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food prices account for a significant portion of household expenditure---