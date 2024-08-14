Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ.
You'll note in the screen shot the Food Price Index data also.
Earlier we had further comments from RBNZ Governor Orr
Now this data and the kiwi $ remains basically unmoved. What else can we throw at this thing?
Card spending
The New Zealand Food Price Index (FPI) is a measure of the changes in the average price of food items sold in New Zealand.
- calculated and published monthly by Statistics New Zealand
- the FPI tracks the prices of a basket of food items that represent the typical spending patterns of New Zealand households
- the FPI is an important indicator of inflation in New Zealand, as food prices account for a significant portion of household expenditure---