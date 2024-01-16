Data for purchases made in New Zealand on debit, credit and store cards. Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.

NZD/USD is basically unchanged on the data, circa 0.6138.

The kiwi $ dropped overnight in line with the stronger US dollar. It all began yesterday in Asia as the you-know-what hit the fan in geopolitics:

It was a bit weird yesterday. While the Middle East was blowing up most news outlets were focused on some clown convention in Iowa, of all places.