New Zealand’s services sector PMI from the BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) for December 2024:

47.9

prior 49.1

New Zealand’s services sector exhibited a faster rate of contraction

well below the average of 53.1 over the history of the survey

sector has now been in contraction for ten consecutive months

Respondents’ comments were heavily focused on the cost of living and the general economic climate/recession.

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel:

“comparing across our key trading partners, New Zealand has the only PSI in contraction. Our neighbour Australia is the closest comparison, but their equivalent PSI is sitting more comfortably at 50.8”

