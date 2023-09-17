The BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) for August 2023 comes in at 47.1, back to levels last seen in January 2022

prior 48.0

third consecutive drop in activity levels

long-term average is 53.5

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope:

August result showed little in the way of a road to recovery

“The proportion of negative comments stood at 63.9% in August, compared to 67% in July and 55.6% in June. Overall, negative comments received were strongly dominated by uncertainty regarding the upcoming General Election, as well as continued adverse economic conditions”

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel: