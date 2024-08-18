BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index for June 2024, via BusiznessNZ, comes in at 44.6

prior 40.7 (revised a touch higher)

The report, in summary:

Activity in New Zealand’s services sector for July showed some improvement after a horrendous June result

44.6 is the highest result since May

has averaged 46.5 so far for 2024, compared with 53.2 over the history of the survey

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel:

“to get some perspective on how challenging the current environment is for service sector firms, it’s notable the increase in the PSI does not even get the index back to the level it was during the depths of the GFC back in 2008/09”

The Composite comes in at 44.3

prior 40.9

NZD/USD update, circa 0.6055, back to its high late Friday.

