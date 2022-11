From New Zealand, data for the October BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index, hitting 57.4

prior 55.9

long-term average of 53.6

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert:

“the latest NZ PSI and PMI results chime with the narrative of spending shifting back to services, away from durables. However, they also highlight a divergence to what’s been going on globally, with respect to services industries”

Strong results across the sub-measures: