The fifth consecutive monthly deficit
exports 5.86bn nzd vs. prior NZD 5.36bn
imports 6.73bn NZD prior NZD 6.64bn
NZD/USD is circa 0.6749, little change on the session so far compared with its level late Friday afternoon America's time.
The fifth consecutive monthly deficit
exports 5.86bn nzd vs. prior NZD 5.36bn
imports 6.73bn NZD prior NZD 6.64bn
NZD/USD is circa 0.6749, little change on the session so far compared with its level late Friday afternoon America's time.
Tags
Most Popular
You might also like
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read