New Zealand Treasury is no longer forecasting a recession for the country
The New Zealand government budget has been released.
-
Sees 2023/24 GDP
GDP
Read this Term 1.0% ( HYEFU -0.3%)
- Unemployment rate
seen at 5.0% in 2023/24 ( HYEFU 5.5%)
- NZ treasury is no
longer forecasting the country to move into recession
- NZ government
forecast to return to surplus in 2025-26, one year later than
previous forecast
- NZ finmin Robertson
says operating package slightly higher due to impact of weather
events
- NZ Treasury says
recent widening of current account
Current account
Read this Term deficit expected to reverse
---
HYEFU was the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update
NZD/USD is barely changed for the session.
