New Visa Rules: New Zealand will allow holidaymakers to work remotely while visiting to boost tourism and the economy.

New Zealand will allow holidaymakers to work remotely while visiting to boost tourism and the economy. Start Date: Changes take effect from January 27 under the visitor visa.

Changes take effect from under the visitor visa. Target Audience: Digital nomads, aiming to attract longer stays and higher spending.

Digital nomads, aiming to attract longer stays and higher spending. Government Goal: Position NZ as a hub for global talent and encourage future business ties.

Info comes via Reuters, you can read more detail here.