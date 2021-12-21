New Zealand:
- says phased border reopening pushed out to end of February from January due to Omicron
- says evidence points to omicron being the most transmissible covid variant yet, its unclear how severe it is
- says to increase the length of stay in state quarantine facilities from 7 to 10 days
- says to reduce the interval between the second dose of covid vaccine and booster shot from 6 months to 4 months
The delayed border reopening is a bit of a setback from an economy perspective. Shortening the wait for a booster is a positive though.
NZD/USD down a few tics but not really much in it.