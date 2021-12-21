New Zealand:

says phased border reopening pushed out to end of February from January due to Omicron

says evidence points to omicron being the most transmissible covid variant yet, its unclear how severe it is

says to increase the length of stay in state quarantine facilities from 7 to 10 days

says to reduce the interval between the second dose of covid vaccine and booster shot from 6 months to 4 months

The delayed border reopening is a bit of a setback from an economy perspective. Shortening the wait for a booster is a positive though.

NZD/USD down a few tics but not really much in it.