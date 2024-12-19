Bayrou has already courted controversy in staying on as the mayor of small French town, Pau, as he takes on the prime minister job in Paris. But that is perhaps the least of his worries at the moment. Much like his predecessor Michel Barnier, Bayrou has to find a balance within his government to satisfy everyone and that looks to be a pipe dream.

Socialist party leader, Olivier Faure, is already out as saying that "if there’s no change from the Barnier government, we’ll topple it in the same way". Ouch.

And the latest poll on Thursday from Ifop-Fiducial shows that 64% of people are not happy with Bayrou's appointment to the prime minister post. And that 67% felt that the government will face another no confidence motion again soon.