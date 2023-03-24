Newsquawk's Euro Market Open: Wall St. closed higher amid a dovish repricing despite hawkish Thursday action

Key Points

APAC stocks were mostly subdued after the recent bout of central bank rate hikes.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen said they are prepared for additional deposit actions if warranted.

European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 -0.8% after the cash market closed up 0.3% on Thursday.

DXY is contained around the 102.50 mark, JPY leads G10 FX, NZD lags, other majors are steady.

Looking ahead, highlights include UK Retail Sales, EZ, UK & US Flash PMIs, US Durable Goods, Speeches from Fed's Bullard, ECB's Nagel & BoE's Mann.