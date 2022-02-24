There's ZERO point in me wasting time on day like today rewriting what every over firm is writing, so I won't.
Instead, I recommend you check out Newsquawks awesome morning primer, linked below. Even has a podcast version, what more could you ask for?!
Euro Market Open: Sentiment declines as Russia moves in on Ukraine; Brent hits USD 100/bbl and gold soars
6 Things You Need to Know
- Russian President Putin authorised a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine
- Multiple explosions were heard across several Ukrainian cities including the capital of Kiev
- US stocks finished lower (S&P 500 -1.8%) and US equity futures extended on losses overnight with APAC stocks also slumping
- European equity futures are indicative of a weaker open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -3.8% after the cash market closed lower by 0.3% yesterday
- In FX, the DXY is notably firmer, EUR/USD sits on a 1.12 handle and USD/JPY lost 115.00 status amid JPY's haven appeal
- WTI and Brent gained on Russia's offensive in Ukraine which underpinned Brent to above USD 100/bbl for the first time since 2014