There's ZERO point in me wasting time on day like today rewriting what every over firm is writing, so I won't.

Instead, I recommend you check out Newsquawks awesome morning primer, linked below. Even has a podcast version, what more could you ask for?!

Euro Market Open: Sentiment declines as Russia moves in on Ukraine; Brent hits USD 100/bbl and gold soars

6 Things You Need to Know

  • Russian President Putin authorised a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine
  • Multiple explosions were heard across several Ukrainian cities including the capital of Kiev
  • US stocks finished lower (S&P 500 -1.8%) and US equity futures extended on losses overnight with APAC stocks also slumping
  • European equity futures are indicative of a weaker open with the Euro Stoxx 50 future -3.8% after the cash market closed lower by 0.3% yesterday
  • WTI and Brent gained on Russia's offensive in Ukraine which underpinned Brent to above USD 100/bbl for the first time since 2014