The always awesome Newsquawk Europe Market Open

Key Points:

APAC stocks mostly gained as the region took impetus from Friday's rally on Wall St and strong US jobs data.

Fed's Bullard (non-voter) said he thinks the Fed will ultimately have to grind higher on rates because of forecasts for a slower decline in inflation than others.

US President Biden is to meet with House Speaker McCarthy and other top congressional leaders on Tuesday regarding the debt limit crisis, according to FT.

European equity futures are indicative of a slightly higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 +0.1% after the cash market closed up 1.3% on Friday. DXY is on the backfoot, EUR/USD and Cable are supported on 1.10 and 1.26 handles respectively, antipodeans outperform.

Looking ahead, highlights include German Industrial Output, EZ Sentix, Fed Senior Loan Officer Survey, NY SCE, ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts, Speech from ECB’s Lane, Earnings from PayPal, Holiday in the UK (Desk open as normal).