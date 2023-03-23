The always awesome morning report by Newsquawk:
Euro Market Open: Fed hikes 25bp but "ongoing" reference dropped; BoE, SNB & more ahead
Main points below
- The Fed delivered a widely expected 25bps rate hike
but dropped its reference regarding ‘ongoing’ rate hikes.
- Fed kept its terminal rate view at 5.10%, while the
median view for rates in 2024 was raised to 4.3% from 4.1%.
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen told lawmakers that the
Treasury is not considering insuring all uninsured bank deposits.
- APAC stocks traded mixed with price action choppy as
markets digested the FOMC. US equity futures nursed some of the prior
day's losses.
- European equity futures are indicative of a lower
open with the Euro Stoxx 50 -0.4% after the cash market closed up 0.3%
on Wednesday.
- DXY was pressured and slipped below 103, EUR/USD is
on a 1.09 handle, antipodeans outperform.
- Looking ahead, highlights include US IJC &
New Home Sales, BoE, SNB, Norges Bank & CBRT Policy Announcements,
Speeches from ECB's Lane, Knot & BoE's Mann.