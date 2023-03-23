The Fed delivered a widely expected 25bps rate hike but dropped its reference regarding ‘ongoing’ rate hikes.

Fed kept its terminal rate view at 5.10%, while the median view for rates in 2024 was raised to 4.3% from 4.1%.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen told lawmakers that the Treasury is not considering insuring all uninsured bank deposits.

APAC stocks traded mixed with price action choppy as markets digested the FOMC. US equity futures nursed some of the prior day's losses.

European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 -0.4% after the cash market closed up 0.3% on Wednesday.

DXY was pressured and slipped below 103, EUR/USD is on a 1.09 handle, antipodeans outperform.

Looking ahead, highlights include US IJC & New Home Sales, BoE, SNB, Norges Bank & CBRT Policy Announcements, Speeches from ECB's Lane, Knot & BoE's Mann.