The always awesome morning report by Newsquawk:

Main points below

  • The Fed delivered a widely expected 25bps rate hike but dropped its reference regarding ‘ongoing’ rate hikes.
  • Fed kept its terminal rate view at 5.10%, while the median view for rates in 2024 was raised to 4.3% from 4.1%.
  • US Treasury Secretary Yellen told lawmakers that the Treasury is not considering insuring all uninsured bank deposits.
  • APAC stocks traded mixed with price action choppy as markets digested the FOMC. US equity futures nursed some of the prior day's losses.
  • European equity futures are indicative of a lower open with the Euro Stoxx 50 -0.4% after the cash market closed up 0.3% on Wednesday.
  • DXY was pressured and slipped below 103, EUR/USD is on a 1.09 handle, antipodeans outperform.
  • Looking ahead, highlights include US IJC & New Home Sales, BoE, SNB, Norges Bank & CBRT Policy Announcements, Speeches from ECB's Lane, Knot & BoE's Mann.