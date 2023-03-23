Newsquawk's US Market Open: US futures firmer & DXY downbeat; fixed off-best after hawkish SNB/Norges action

European bourses are softer while US futures are firmer, but still shy of Wednesday's best levels.

USD remains on the backfoot after Wednesday's FOMC, Antipodeans lead and GBP rises pre-BoE.

CHF and NOK benefitted from 50bp and 25bp hikes respectively; EGBs remain underpinned but off best following the hawkish action.

USTs remain firmer with yields lower across the curve but slightly above the mid-week trough.

Commodities are mixed, with the crude benchmarks attempting to pare back some of their overnight losses while metals glean support from the USD's downside.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen stated that it is worthwhile for Congress to discuss changes to the FDIC deposit insurance and the Treasury is ready to work with lawmakers


