Next week will be a key earnings release week. 4 of 7 of the Magnificent 7 will be released with Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon all scheduled to report.

As if that wasn't enough, McDonald's, Pfizer, Merck, AMD, Starbucks, Boeing, Qualcomm, Intel, Exxon Mobil and Chevron will also report.

Monday

Before Open:

McDonald's

Phillips

After Close:

Tilray

Tuesday

Before Open:

SoFi

Pfizer

PayPal

BP

P&G

Corning

Merck

After Close:

AMD

Microsoft

Starbucks

Pinterest

Wednesday

Before Open:

Boeing

Kraft Heinz

Altria

After Close:

Meta (Facebook)

Qualcomm

Carvana

Lam Research

Western Digital

Thursday

Before Open:

Moderna

ConocoPhillips

Wayfair

SiriusXM

After Close:

Amazon

Apple

Intel

Coinbase

DraftKings

Friday

Before Open: