Next week will be a key earnings release week. 4 of 7 of the Magnificent 7 will be released with Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon all scheduled to report.
As if that wasn't enough, McDonald's, Pfizer, Merck, AMD, Starbucks, Boeing, Qualcomm, Intel, Exxon Mobil and Chevron will also report.
Monday
Before Open:
- McDonald's
- Phillips
After Close:
- Tilray
Tuesday
Before Open:
- SoFi
- Pfizer
- PayPal
- BP
- P&G
- Corning
- Merck
After Close:
- AMD
- Microsoft
- Starbucks
Wednesday
Before Open:
- Boeing
- Kraft Heinz
- Altria
After Close:
- Meta (Facebook)
- Qualcomm
- Carvana
- Lam Research
- Western Digital
Thursday
Before Open:
- Moderna
- ConocoPhillips
- Wayfair
- SiriusXM
After Close:
- Amazon
- Apple
- Intel
- Coinbase
- DraftKings
Friday
Before Open:
- ExxonMobil
- Chevron
- Frontier Communications