Next week will be a key earnings release week. 4 of 7 of the Magnificent 7 will be released with Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon all scheduled to report.

As if that wasn't enough, McDonald's, Pfizer, Merck, AMD, Starbucks, Boeing, Qualcomm, Intel, Exxon Mobil and Chevron will also report.

Monday

Before Open:

  • McDonald's
  • Phillips

After Close:

  • Tilray

Tuesday

Before Open:

  • SoFi
  • Pfizer
  • PayPal
  • BP
  • P&G
  • Corning
  • Merck

After Close:

  • AMD
  • Microsoft
  • Starbucks
  • Pinterest

Wednesday

Before Open:

  • Boeing
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Altria

After Close:

  • Meta (Facebook)
  • Qualcomm
  • Carvana
  • Lam Research
  • Western Digital

Thursday

Before Open:

  • Moderna
  • ConocoPhillips
  • Wayfair
  • SiriusXM

After Close:

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Intel
  • Coinbase
  • DraftKings

Friday

Before Open:

  • ExxonMobil
  • Chevron
  • Frontier Communications