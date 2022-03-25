Next week's US economic calendar starts like but ends with some sizzle. The most important thing to note is that it's the end of the month and the quarter. We've seen some huge moves in bonds and that will spark some associated flows. It's also fiscal year end in Japan.

Here's what's coming for US economic data.

Monday:

Advance goods trade balance

2-year auction and 5-year auction

Tuesday:

JOLTS

Consumer confidence

House price index

7-year auction

Wednesday:

ADP employment

Q4 final GDP

Thursday:

Initial jobless claims

PCE

Friday:

Non-farm payrolls

ISM manufacturing

Construction spending

There will be plenty of Fedspeak as well. Williams today highlighted the importance of data and the market is pricing in a 79% chance of 50 bps on May 4 now.