Next week's US economic calendar starts like but ends with some sizzle. The most important thing to note is that it's the end of the month and the quarter. We've seen some huge moves in bonds and that will spark some associated flows. It's also fiscal year end in Japan.

Here's what's coming for US economic data.

Monday:

  • Advance goods trade balance
  • 2-year auction and 5-year auction

Tuesday:

  • JOLTS
  • Consumer confidence
  • House price index
  • 7-year auction

Wednesday:

  • ADP employment
  • Q4 final GDP

Thursday:

  • Initial jobless claims
  • PCE

Friday:

  • Non-farm payrolls
  • ISM manufacturing
  • Construction spending

There will be plenty of Fedspeak as well. Williams today highlighted the importance of data and the market is pricing in a 79% chance of 50 bps on May 4 now.