Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has accepted to lead the Reform Party.

Says:

I am hoping to lead a political revolt.

Nothing in this country works anymore.

The health service doesn't work. The roads don't work. None of our public services rep scratch. We are in decline.

I have done it before, I will do it again.

I will surprise everybody.

Our I am is to get many millions of votes.

The UK election will be held on July 4