The Nikkei 225 index opened above its 200-day MA at 38657.45 and has kept the momentum running. The price is currently iup 667 points or 1.73% at 39180.01.

The index remains within the range between 37713 and 39884, but buyers are making a play technically.

ALthough the Nikkei is running China's Shanghai composite index is trading near unchanged and the China's CSI300 is down -0.24%.

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index is also lower by -0.27%, but Australia's S&P/ASX is higher by 0.67% and on pace for a record close.

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq indices closed at record levels on Monday as the final month of the year begins. .