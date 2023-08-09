The Nikkei 225 is opening modestly lower by 0.10% at 32346.32. Seoul's Kospi is opening higher by 0.26%.

Yesterday US stocks fell but close well off their lows:

Dow industrial average fell -158.64 points are -0.45% at 35314.50

S&P index fell 19.04 points are -0.42% of 4499.39

NASDAQ index fell -110.07 points or -0.79% 13884.32

The e-mini S&P is currently trading down -0.06%.

Looking at the daily chart of the Nikkei to 25, the 31791.71 level is a key technical floor area that if broken should open the door for further downside momentum. Absent that and the price is consolidating in more run up and down range over the last month or so.