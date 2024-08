Nikkei 225 daily

August 5 was the worst day in the history of the Nikkei 225 index as it cratered 12%.

Just over one week later, that decline is now fully erased. The index is up 2.5% today as Japan returns from a long weekend. That puts it back at the closing level on August 4.

The bad news is that it's still 18% from the high on July 11.

USD/JPY is up 10 pips today but is 9.8% from the early-July highs.