The Japan's Nikkei 225 futures open up 0.15% and the South Korean Kspon opened down -1.97% after martial law was proposed then rejected by parliamentary action.

Before the open, South Korea's regulator said that they are ready to deploy KRW10 trillion stock market stabilization fund at any time to help calm the markets.

Also South Korea's rulling party may ask Pres.Yoon to leave the party.

The Kospi is now down -1.0 in trading as the safeguards seem to stabilizing the market. As for the Nikkei 225, yesterday it closed higher by 1.91%.. The current prices trading at 39333.33. The high price for the month of November was at 39884.01.