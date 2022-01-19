Meanwhile, China's CSI 300 index is also down 1% on the day currently. This comes as we are seeing some notable downside pressure on US futures as well with tech stocks once again bearing the brunt. Nasdaq futures are down 1% and that follows the drop yesterday, which saw the cash index close below both its 100 and 200-day moving averages for the first time since the March/April 2020 drop i.e. start of the pandemic.

That is something to be mindful about as it could lead to broader risk aversion tones if the selloff intensifies.