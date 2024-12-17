Greg had the merger scuttlebutt talks overnight:
Updating now - Reuters reports the two are discussing setting up a holding company.
More:
- Merger Talks: Nikkei reports Honda and Nissan are discussing a potential merger under a holding company.
- Inclusion of Mitsubishi: Mitsubishi Motors (24% owned by Nissan) may also join, forming a major auto group.
- Global Scale: Combined annual sales of Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi would surpass 8 million vehicles.
- Company Responses:
- Honda: Exploring options but has not confirmed the report.
- Nissan: Report content not officially announced; stakeholders will be informed if updates arise.
This is all related to Chinese EVs taking over the world ....
