Merger Talks : Nikkei reports Honda and Nissan are discussing a potential merger under a holding company.

: Nikkei reports Honda and Nissan are discussing a potential merger under a holding company. Inclusion of Mitsubishi : Mitsubishi Motors (24% owned by Nissan) may also join, forming a major auto group.

: Mitsubishi Motors (24% owned by Nissan) may also join, forming a major auto group. Global Scale : Combined annual sales of Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi would surpass 8 million vehicles.

: Combined annual sales of Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi would surpass 8 million vehicles. Company Responses : Honda : Exploring options but has not confirmed the report. Nissan : Report content not officially announced; stakeholders will be informed if updates arise.

