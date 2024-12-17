Greg had the merger scuttlebutt talks overnight:

Updating now - Reuters reports the two are discussing setting up a holding company.

More:

  • Merger Talks: Nikkei reports Honda and Nissan are discussing a potential merger under a holding company.
  • Inclusion of Mitsubishi: Mitsubishi Motors (24% owned by Nissan) may also join, forming a major auto group.
  • Global Scale: Combined annual sales of Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi would surpass 8 million vehicles.
  • Company Responses:
    • Honda: Exploring options but has not confirmed the report.
    • Nissan: Report content not officially announced; stakeholders will be informed if updates arise.

This is all related to Chinese EVs taking over the world ....

