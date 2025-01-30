Nissan Motor is offering voluntary buyouts to workers at three of its U.S. factories as part of its plan to reduce production by approximately 25% due to weak sales, according to a report in Japanese media, Nikkei.

The affected employees include hourly workers at assembly plants in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi, as well as an engine plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

The buyout program is scheduled to begin in March.

***

While this would seem to be Nissan-specific issue its not the sort of news the Federal Reserve is going to be happy to hear.