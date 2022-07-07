A Senior State Dept Official is on the wires..

No Announcement On China Tariffs Expected From Blinken Meeting With Wang Yi

Wang Yi Meeting About Making Sure We Are Managing Relationship Responsibly And That Requires Engagement

Blinken To Hold Trilateral Meeting With Japan, South Korea Counterparts On G20 Sidelines

G20 Is Opportunity To Drive Food Security Agenda Forward

There were many expecting this meeting to be the starting point for some serious renewal of tariff de-escalation, so this news may disappoint some quarters