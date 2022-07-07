A Senior State Dept Official is on the wires..
- No Announcement On China Tariffs Expected From Blinken Meeting With Wang Yi
- Wang Yi Meeting About Making Sure We Are Managing Relationship Responsibly And That Requires Engagement
- Blinken To Hold Trilateral Meeting With Japan, South Korea Counterparts On G20 Sidelines
- G20 Is Opportunity To Drive Food Security Agenda Forward
There were many expecting this meeting to be the starting point for some serious renewal of tariff de-escalation, so this news may disappoint some quarters