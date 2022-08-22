It was a wild day in the oil market that resulted in prices pretty much where they started.

Oil climbed on the China rate cut then plunged early in US trading for no particular reason. But then crude bounced back on headlines on Saudi Arabia floating production cuts. Those headlines were not accurate but here we are.

In terms of the Iran nuclear deal, there's no US response yet but the State Dept said a deal is closer than two weeks ago. That is going to continue to be the trade for the next week or so.

But in the big picture, European natural gas is trading at nearly $500 in oil-equivalent terms. The obvious move is to switch to oil for anyone who can. In that case, oil usually means diesel. Notably, there were large exports of products from the US last week, presumably as diesel was shipped to Europe.

With that, the spread of diesel over gasoline is rising. It could be the chart that best indicates natural gas-to-oil switching.

CIBC chart