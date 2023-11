The sources also say that negotiations are still ongoing "but no delay is expected". This comes after some murmurs yesterday that there could be a further delay, after having seen disagreements over output quotas for African producers. The sources say that the group has moved closer to a compromise on said issue.

WTI crude is up 0.4% today to $76.68, after the near 2% gains from yesterday already as prices recover following the setback from the OPEC+ meeting delay previously.