The NZDUSD is trading to a new 2022 low taking out the low from last week at 0.59956. The pair is trading at the lowest level since the week of May 17, 2020. The pair is also moving below the natural support level at 0.6000. Short term traders may now use that level as a close risk level for the pair.
AUDUSD is working toward the lows from last week which bottomed between 0.6698 up to 0.6727 (lows fom Tuesday to Thursday. The price low just reached 0.67334
The GBPUSD is looking to test the swing low from September 1 at 1.1495 (the price is trading at the natural support at 1.1500). A move below that level will open the door for other lows from last week at 1.1442 to 1.1450. Below that and traders will be eyeing the September 7 low at 1.14042. Today the price moved below teh 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.15917 and 1.15565 respectively.
The EURUSD is moving further away from the 200 hour MA at 0.9997 and also the parity level at 1.0000. The price low reached 0.9973. The 0.99515 is the July 14 swing low that turned the market temporarily around. The low for the year is down at 0.9865 from last Tuesday's trading.
Nasdaq is down -4.6% now. The S&P is down -3.78%. The Dow is down -3.41%
The Nasdaq Heat Map is entirely in the red today:
2 year is up 18 basis points to 3.754% and the 10 year is at 3.422% up 6.2 basis points. The 30 year which briefly saw yields move lower after solid demand at the 30 auction, is off lows but trading near unchanged at 3.51%. The low reached 3.49% after the auction.