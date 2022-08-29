A clean day as far as economic data Economic Data Economic data typically comes in the form of news releases that are disseminated daily. This information is extremely valuable to retail and institutional forex traders, given the influence such data has on currency rates.Most of the major economic events that are released are reported by sovereign governments throughout the globe. Moreover, there are several economic data points that are released by private organizations that can also move the market.By and large, when new information becomes available the value of a currency pair will change to reflect a potentially new equilibrium created by traders. This information that changes the value of a currency pair can ultimately come in many forms, with economic indicators or data being primary drivers.Why Economic Data Matters in ForexEconomic data is an important barometer that investors can use to measure the performance of an economy. This in turn can influence currency rates.For example, the stronger the economic data, the more likely growth will rise in the country, causing a currency to strengthen. If Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the United States is high, this will help cause the US dollar to rise in value.The reverse is also true. Typically, weaker economic data can forecast a slowing of growth. What traders’ attempt, when trading economic data is to measure how economic indicators are perceived relative to expectations.Before nearly every economic release, the market generally prices in is the median expectation reflected by analysts and economists. These known variables are simply expectations, and the unknown is the actual release. Since currency pairs can move significantly based on new data, traders are always trying to anticipate where the actual figures will come in upon release.Changes to economic data will also filter down to potential changes to interest rates by a central bank. Overall, economic announcements from the United States and Eurozone are heavily watched as they will influence the perceptions of market participants which help drive interest rates and other monetary policy by the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank (ECB) respectively. Economic data typically comes in the form of news releases that are disseminated daily. This information is extremely valuable to retail and institutional forex traders, given the influence such data has on currency rates.Most of the major economic events that are released are reported by sovereign governments throughout the globe. Moreover, there are several economic data points that are released by private organizations that can also move the market.By and large, when new information becomes available the value of a currency pair will change to reflect a potentially new equilibrium created by traders. This information that changes the value of a currency pair can ultimately come in many forms, with economic indicators or data being primary drivers.Why Economic Data Matters in ForexEconomic data is an important barometer that investors can use to measure the performance of an economy. This in turn can influence currency rates.For example, the stronger the economic data, the more likely growth will rise in the country, causing a currency to strengthen. If Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the United States is high, this will help cause the US dollar to rise in value.The reverse is also true. Typically, weaker economic data can forecast a slowing of growth. What traders’ attempt, when trading economic data is to measure how economic indicators are perceived relative to expectations.Before nearly every economic release, the market generally prices in is the median expectation reflected by analysts and economists. These known variables are simply expectations, and the unknown is the actual release. Since currency pairs can move significantly based on new data, traders are always trying to anticipate where the actual figures will come in upon release.Changes to economic data will also filter down to potential changes to interest rates by a central bank. Overall, economic announcements from the United States and Eurozone are heavily watched as they will influence the perceptions of market participants which help drive interest rates and other monetary policy by the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank (ECB) respectively. goes in Canada and the US the day after Jackson Hole and the start of the new trading week, although things heat up later in the week with the culmination being the US jobs report on Friday today. Feds Brainard is scheduled to speak today. However, it prerecorded video at the FedNow early adopter workshop in Illinois.
Later this week in the US:
- JOLTs job openings will be announced on Tuesday with expectations of 10.43M versus 10.70M estimate
- ADP nonfarm employment change will return with expectations of 310K vs 138K. That measure of jobs took a hiatus to retool as it wasn't in sync with the BLS report
- US employment claims on Thursday at 8:30 AM ET and ISM manufacturing PMI at 10 AM ET. ISM manufacturing is expected to dip to 52.1 from 52.8
- US nonfarm payroll on Friday at 8:30 AM. With expectations of 295K versus 528K last month. Unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged 3.5%. Average hourly earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark. A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark. are expected to rise by 0.4% versus 0.5% last month
Feds Williams speaks at 11 AM on Tuesday. Fed Mester speaks at 8 AM on Wednesday.
In the EU this week, the CPI flesh estimate year on years expected to come in at 9.0% versus 8.9% on Wednesday at 5 AM ET. The core estimate is expected to rise by 4.1% versus 4.0%.