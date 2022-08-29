A clean day as far as economic data goes in Canada and the US the day after Jackson Hole and the start of the new trading week, although things heat up later in the week with the culmination being the US jobs report on Friday today. Feds Brainard is scheduled to speak today. However, it prerecorded video at the FedNow early adopter workshop in Illinois.

Later this week in the US:

Feds Williams speaks at 11 AM on Tuesday. Fed Mester speaks at 8 AM on Wednesday.

In the EU this week, the CPI flesh estimate year on years expected to come in at 9.0% versus 8.9% on Wednesday at 5 AM ET. The core estimate is expected to rise by 4.1% versus 4.0%.