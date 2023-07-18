It's a bare calendar day in Europe and that will keep the market focus on the struggling dollar, as we gear towards the US retail sales data. The greenback is lightly lower across the board today, as sellers are hoping to extend the downside momentum from last week.

This comes as equities continue to show much poise, especially tech stocks, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hovering at its highest levels since April last year.

With there being no notable releases in the session ahead, the attention will remain on the dollar's vulnerable position. Adding to that, traders will look to the retail sales report as a quick sanity check to the rout from last week.

I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.