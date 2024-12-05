The U.S. stock indices failed to set any new record closes today, following yesterday's historic highs for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. All three major indices ended the day lower, with the sharpest decline seen in the small-cap Russell 2000, which fell 1.25%.

The Russell 2000 continues to seek a new record close, a milestone it hasn’t reached since November 2021. To achieve this, it needs to surpass 2442.74. Notably, on November 25, the index came within 0.73 points of that record but fell short. Last Friday, it rallied to 2434.72 but retreated before the session ended.

The final numbers for the major indices shows:

Dow Industrial Average -248.33 points or -0.55% at 44765.71

S&P -11.38 points were -0.19% at 6075.11

Nasdaq index -34.86 points or -0.18% at 19700.26

Russell 2000 -30.39 points or -1.25% at 2396.16

Below are some of the big winners today:

American Airlines (AAL): +16.87%

+16.87% Roblox (RBLX): +8.07%

+8.07% GameStop Corp (GME): +5.92%

+5.92% Papa John's (PZZA): +4.39%

+4.39% Stellantis NV (STLA): +4.01%

+4.01% Tesla (TSLA): +3.23%

+3.23% United Airlines Holdings (UAL): +3.21%

+3.21% Rivian Automotive (RIVN): +3.18%

+3.18% Moderna (MRNA): +3.15%

+3.15% Palantir (PLTR): +2.89%

+2.89% Deutsche Bank AG (DB): +2.66%

+2.66% Delta Air Lines (DAL): +2.35%

+2.35% Merck & Co (MRK): +2.15%

+2.15% Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): +2.11%

Below are some of the big losers today