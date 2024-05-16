No records today.

Yesterday, the three major US stock indices ALL closed at record levels. On Tuesday the NASDAQ closed at a record level, but they wasn't until yesterday that both the S&P and Dow industrial average also moved above their previous higher closing level.

However, after training higher earlier in the day, the major indices could not keep the momentum going, and each are closing lower on the day.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -38.64 points or -0.10% at 39869.37.

S&P index -11.05 points or -0.21% at 5297.09

NASDAQ index -44.07 points or -0.26% at 16698.32.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -13.21 points or -0.63% at 2096.24.

US yields were higher today with the short end up the most: