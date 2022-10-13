The major US stock indices are - surprise, surprise - opening sharply lower. The declines the downside are led by the NASDAQ index which is down over 3%. Since the high price reached in November 2021, the index is now down over 37%.

The S&P index is down 2.2% then trading below the 3500 level for the 1st time since November 2020. The price is also below the 50% midpoint of the move up from the pandemic low. That level comes in at 3505.24. The S&P index is down -27.4% from its all-time high.

The Dow industrial average is the best performer with a decline of around 500 points. It is down 22.4% from its all-time high.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:

in the US debt market:

in other markets:

  • Spot gold is down sharply as it reacts to higher rates and a higher dollar. It is currently down $-28 or -1.66% at $1645.07
  • Spot silver is down $0.45 or -2.32% at $18.54
  • Crude oil is trading at $86.97 that's down $0.30 on the day
  • Bitcoin is trading at $18,387. The low price reached $18,183 which was the lowest level going back to September 21 20 reached $18,157