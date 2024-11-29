The S&P 500 has extended today's gain to 30 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite is outperforming, up 0.75%.

Here is something the bulls will be happy to see. The AAII member survey is down to 37% bullish, which certainly isn't a red flag around sentiment, especially going into the most-bullish month of the year.

What's difficult about this is that various sentiment survey are all over the place.

In terms of stock sectors, chipmakers are leading the way today on a report that the US restrictions on chip exports to China won't be as strict as feared.