A note from Nomura argues that:

Asia is better prepared for Trump’s second presidency, but a larger economic growth drag and disinflation now look more likely in 2025.

Main points:

Higher tariffs, weaker global demand and more policy uncertainty are set to weigh on Asia’s economic growth.

Disinflation is a bigger risk for Asia, given weaker growth, lower energy prices and the prospect of increased Chinese exports into the rest of Asia.

While the broader economic and geopolitical impact is negative for Asia, especially for China and South Korea, we see India and Malaysia as relative beneficiaries due to ongoing supply chain shifts.

